Bowdoin College students won't return to campus after spring break, commencement cancelled

Bowdoin College won't be allowing students and staff to return to campus after spring break.

Instead administrators say the school is shifting to remote learning due to coronavirus concerns.

They've also cancelled this year's commencement.

That normally takes place Memorial Day weekend.

The college president says classes will not be held March 23 and 24 to allow instructors to prepare for online classes.

Those begin Wednesday, March 25.

The school has 1,800 students.

Any who live on campus must be out of their room by next Wednesday at 5.

Bowdoin is also restricting any gatherings on campus to fewer than 100 people.

All admissions tours and information sessions have been canceled for the remainder of the semester.

A full statement and updates from the school can be found here: https://www.bowdoin.edu/covid-19/messages/03-11-2020.html