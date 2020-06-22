Bowdoin College only allowing some students to return in the fall

Bowdoin College in Brunswick says some students will return to campus in the fall, but most students will continue to learn remotely.

In a letter sent Monday morning Bowdoin President Clayton Rose laid out a summary of the plan, which he said was guided primarily by the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and neighbors in the Brunswick community.

The following students will be on campus for the fall 2020 semester:

-New first-year and transfer students

-Students who have home situations that make online learning nearly impossible

-A very small number of senior honors students who cannot pursue pre-approved projects online and require access to physical spaces on campus and can do so under health and safety protocols

-Student residential life staff

All other sophomores, juniors, and seniors will remain off campus for the fall semester and will take their courses online. Nearly all classes, including those for students who are on campus, will be taught online.

Those on campus will be required to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, practice good and regular hygiene, and self-monitor for symptoms.

Bowdoin will have a normal 15-week semester with classes beginning on September 2nd and exams ending on December 21st. All students will leave campus ahead of Thanksgiving and finish the term online.

While the college will pro-rate room and board charges for the period at the end of the fall semester, there will be no reduction in tuition. The fall semester fee for on-campus students will total $33,935. Those who will be off-campus will be charged only the tuition component of this comprehensive fee for the semester, which is $27,911.

The college will not be participating in fall and winter varsity sports during the fall semester.