It's official.

The Boston Celtics have purchased the Maine Red Claws.

The Red Claws are now the permanent official NBA G-League team of the Celtics.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, the president of the Celtics says the team is happy with the Portland Expo, and at this point is content to keep games at that facility.

He said they'll evaluate after this season to get a better understanding of what they might look to upgrade.