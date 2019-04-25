Born before 1989? You may need another measles vaccine

Were you born before 1989? If so, you may want to get another dose of the measles vaccine.

Photo courtesy: MGN

U.S. health officials are reporting 61 new cases bringing the number of cases to 687 so far this year.

That's the highest number since 1994.

The CDC recommends the vaccine for every American over a year old.

It's given in two doses.

But, officials say anyone born before 1989 most likely only got one dose.

"Individuals who were born before 1989 received only one vaccine against mumps, measles, and rubella," said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. "We now recommend that children get immunized have a second vaccine so those individuals may not have had that second vaccine, and so if there is concern, you're traveling to an area where there is measles, you're traveling outside of the United States to an endemic area, you're in contact with someone who may or may not have had measles, then you may want to contact your primary care provider and see if they recommend getting another measles vaccine."

We're told the first dose gives a person a 93% chance of immunity.

The second dose raises immunity to 97%.