Border patrol agents recruiting new hires at PBR Velocity Tour in Bangor

Folks heading to the PBR Velocity Tour at the Cross Center have an opportunity to learn about what it takes to protect the country's borders.

Recruiters with the US Border Patrol will be on hand to talk about careers as agents.

They're hiring several thousand new agents and have partnered with

PBR to help get be people on board.

They say it's a challenging yet rewarding role.

It's one that takes you around the country, including here in Maine.

"Most people don't think about the fact that we have border patrol agents on the northern border, on the coast, Puerto Rico, so we have some 20,000 border patrol agents scattered around the nation not just on the southern border but up here as well. We need all the help we can get to help secure the border," said Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens.

If you're heading to the rodeo series this weekend, you can talk with agents one on one.

You can also find more information about border patrol careers at cbp.gov.