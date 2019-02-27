Border patrol agents assist with rescuing people from stranded vehicles in Limestone

The fierce wind that blew across New England left motorists stranded in whiteout conditions and dangerous wind chills in northern Maine.

The U.S. Border Patrol was asked Tuesday afternoon to assist Limestone Police in checking on a stranded motorist as strong winds and low visibility contributed to road closures. In the end, seven stranded motorists and passengers were rescued.

Winds gusted into the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday, causing tractor-trailers to crash, knocking out power, and toppling a communications tower on Sugarloaf Mountain.

The conditions were bad enough on Tuesday that Gov. Janet Mills closed state offices early in Aroostook County. Officials said gusts caused a wind chill of 25 below zero (31.6 below Celsius).