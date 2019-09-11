Border Patrol seizes fentanyl, meth bound for Maine on I-95

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized a large amount of fentanyl bound for Maine near the Canadian border, the agency announced Monday.

The powder, which was seized on August 12th at a checkpoint on Interstate 95, tested positive for fentanyl.

The fentanyl has an estimated value of $23,000, agents said.

“There were 354 drug fatalities in Maine last year,” Jason Owens, chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol in Maine, said in a statement. “Combating this drug epidemic requires every agency to do its part. In this case, we were able to interrupt the illicit movement of a dangerous drug and take it off the streets before it could do more harm.”

A Ford Mustang, 146 grams of methamphetamine and $29,000 in cash were also seized in the same incident, officials said.