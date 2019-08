Officials say Border Patrol agents in seized cash and drugs from a vehicle found abandoned near an I-95 checkpoint in the town of Sherman.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says $29,000 cash, approximately 146 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 90 grams of an unidentified white powder were seized Sunday from a Ford Mustang found abandoned near checkpoint.

The driver of the vehicle was not located. The investigation is continuing.