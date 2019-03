U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man who was believed to be in the country illegally on Friday.

Officials say agents working in Bangor encountered 50-year-old Mariano Romero-Quiroz near Walmart on Stillwater Avenue.

According to authorities he had been previously deported back to Mexico through Texas in 2013.

He is charged with re-entry after removal, a felony.

He will be deported at the conclusion of the criminal proceedings if found guilty...