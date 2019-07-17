Book of viral photo now on sale

You can now buy a book about a viral photo showing an eagle and a squirrel in a staring contest.

Media outlets from all over the world have seen this photo.

As of a few days ago, it has been shared more than eleven thousand times.

"So, it's my first book that's actually like a children's book where animals talk to each other and the eagle comes in the forest and all the mothers and fathers try to protect the babies from the eagle. The mother squirrel runs up the tree, which she actually did and saves the baby and the pictures are actual pictures that I took right here." Says Roger Stevens Jr.

Roger will be doing book signings all week.

To find out when and where, also how to buy the book, you can visit his Facebook page.