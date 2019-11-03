Bonds, amendment up for votes this Election Day

Mainers head to the polls this week for two statewide votes.

One is for a bond package approved by legislators. The other is a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring that physically disabled state residents who can't sign their names can still support referendum drives.

Voters are being asked to weigh in on $105 million worth of proposed borrowing for roads and bridges and other projects. The bond proposal would be matched by $137 million in federal and other funds.

The constitutional amendment, meanwhile, would allow the Legislature to come up with alternative signatures for signing citizens' initiatives or people's veto petitions.

People who cannot sign their name are already allowed to use alternative signatures to register to vote, to change political parties and to submit absentee ballots.