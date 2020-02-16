Body of missing Sebago woman found submerged in car in Ossipee River

Police say they found the body of 28-year-old Sarah McCarthy, of Sebago, submerged in a vehicle in the Ossipee River on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say evidence on the scene suggested McCarthy was speeding and failed to take a turn. Her car then went off into a snowbank and into the river.

A passerby driving along Elm Street and Federal Road in Parsonsfield initially notified police about the submerged vehicle.

Police deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are working with the state medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

The last contact 28-year-old McCarthy had with friends and family was on the phone Friday night during a call in which police say McCarthy sounded "very disoriented" and claimed she didn't know where she was.

According to officials, McCarthy was last seen leaving Fairground Pizza and Pub at 156 Maple St. in Cornish just before midnight Friday following a work shift.

Family told police that they believed McCarthy was driving her car but said she claimed to be "lost and cold."