Body of man who led police on chase found in Saco woods

The body of a man who allegedly led police on a chase in Saco over the weekend was found in a wooded area on Thursday.

The body of Herbert Winship, 48, was discovered by some hunters about a quarter-mile off the Flag Pond Road around 10:30 a.m.

Winship allegedly led Saco police on a chase on his motorcycle Saturday night.

Officers tried to pull him over on Route 1 for a traffic violation but he sped off, according to police.

A Scarborough police officer eventually found his abandoned motorcycle nearby but was unable to locate Winship.

An autopsy is underway to determine how he died.