Body of elderly woman located following fire in Fort Fairfield on Monday

The body of an elderly woman missing since a fire tore through her home in Fort Fairfield Monday morning, has been found according to Maine State Police.

Investigators used an excavator to locate the body in the basement of the farmhouse Monday night, eight hours after they started digging through the fire rubble.

It's believed the victim is 90-year old Dawn Findlen, who owned the home.

According to state police, Findlen and her late husband lived in the family farmhouse for decades. He passed away last January and since then she'd lived there alone.

It was flattened by flames which started just after 4 in the morning. A neighbor called in the fire.

At one time the home also housed workers at the farm, but has been a single family home since the 1950's. Investigators say because of the severity of the fire, the cause will be undetermined.

