Body of Wisconsin man found on shore of Merrymeeting Bay

The body of a Wisconsin man who fell in the Kennebec River in mid- April has been recovered.

David Dieterich was with two friends when he slipped off a floating dock on the river in Bath.

This morning, authorities were called to Merrymeeting Bay in Bowdoinham where Dieterich's body was found on the shore.

At the time he went missing, the victim and his co-workers were doing sub-contracting work for Bath Iron Works.

The Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine what caused Dieterich's death.