Body found in boat on Pocasset Lake

According to the Maine Warden Service, a body was found in a boat on Pocasset Lake in Wayne just before 10 Saturday.

We are told 33-year-old Christopher Brown's body was found within the rear portion of the boat.

According to the Maine Warden Service, the boat appeared to have hit rocks just under the water.

The area was marked with a hazard buoy.

Brown was not wearing a life jacket.

He was last seen last evening and Game Wardens believed he died at some point during the night.

The death remains under investigation.

