Body found in Robbinston on Tuesday now identified as a 64 year old man from Canada

Authorities say a body found washed up on a beach in Robbinston is that of a 64-year old man from Saint Andrews, Canada.

According to the CBC, there is no indication the man died in Maine and his death is not considered suspicious.

The man was last seen on the afternoon of July 2 and reported missing to the RCMP on July 3, according to the CBC.

The body was found Tuesday afternoon.

The autopsy is being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) to determine the cause and manner of death.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Maine Marine Patrol, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Robbinston Fire Department , Calais Fire EMS, and the U.S. Border Patrol.