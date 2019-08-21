Body found by commercial fishing crew confirmed to be missing Maine man

A body found in the water near Bremen on Monday by a commercial fishing crew has been identified as that of a missing Midcoast man.

The Maine Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as 63-year-old Glenn Murdoch of Bremen.

Officials say his cause of death was ruled a drowning.

Murdoch's body was found about 2 nautical miles north of where he was reported missing in Round Pond Harbor earlier this month.

Crews searched for nearly a week until his body was found by the fishing crew in Greenland Cove late Monday morning.