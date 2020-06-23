Body cameras not included in Bangor's new budget

Bangor police won't be getting body cameras any time soon. The $300,000 expense was not included in the city's new budget for 2020-2021.

Bangor City Councilors passed the $106.97 million spending plan last night. That's a 2.4% increase from this year's budget.

It comes with a property tax increase of 0.9%. The city's mill rate will now be $23.20 per $1,000.

Earlier this month, councilors discussed funding body cameras amid nation-wide protests against racial inequality. Bangor Police officials supported the initiative.

The new budget goes into effect July 1st.