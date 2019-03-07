Bob's Kozy Korner in Orrington under new ownership

A popular Orrington store is getting a new owner.

Bob's Kozy Korner is a local hot-spot for good food, coffee and conversation.

Now, the owners say it's time to move on.

Bob Bastey, current owner says, "That's part of being a small convenient store, getting to know everybody, find out what they're doing what's new and exciting."

Bob and his wife Tonia have owned the store for 15 years.

He says, "It's my heart and soul."

But now Bob is turning over his Kozy Korner to someone else.

He says, "It was time. It was time for us to move on. It's going to be turned over to an individual that's going to take very good care of the store."

That person is Orrington resident, Mike LaBrie.

Bob says, "It's just a great opportunity for us to sit back and retire and have Mike take it over."

A regular customer of the store, LaBrie said it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

He says, "Bob and Tonia have built a great business in the community."

He does plan on expanding the kitchen in order to make new menu items but he says he won't change much...

LaBrie says, "Just know that everything that Bob and Tonia and their staff put out, I'm going to be doing the exact same thing."

Including supporting the community.

LaBrie says, "He's been very generous with his time and money. Whatever Bob did for people, I plan on doing the same thing."

Bob says, "I'm going to miss all the friends that we've....met over the years. It's just been a great run."

Bob and Tonia Bastey will continue running the store for the next couple of weeks before things are officially handed over to Mike LaBrie.