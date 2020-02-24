Boater indicted for reckless operation after police say he hit kayakers on Cobbossee Lake

A Manchester man is now facing charges after authorities say he struck three people with the boat he was driving on Cobbossee Lake in Manchester last August.

Wardens say 73-year-old John Rubinstein was turning the 20-foot motorboat when he hit a family that was kayaking.

They say all three were wearing lifejackets which likely saved their lives.

Rubinstein is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a watercraft, and operating a watercraft to endanger.