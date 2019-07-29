Boater accused of hitting, killing swimmer on Maine lake pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Massachusetts man accused of causing the death of a summer last summer when he hit her with his boat pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday.

Jonathan Roberts pleaded guilty to a change of recklessly operating a watercraft. The more serious charge of manslaughter was dismissed.

A judge ordered Roberts to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a 400 dollar fine.

Kristen McKellar, of Camden, was swimming in Damariscotta Lake last August when she was hit and killed by Roberts' boat.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the McKellar family. I think about Kristen every day, and I am so very sorry,” Roberts said.

Under the terms of Roberts' plea, if he follows certain conditions for two years, a judge will dismiss the reckless conduct charge and he will plead guilty to speeding within the water safety zone.