Boat tours gear up for the 4th in Bar Harbor

Much has been made about how the hospitality industry is dealing with the slow tourist season in Maine in 2020. But hotels and restaurants aren’t alone in figuring out how to operate during a global pandemic in towns that depend on people from away.

Boat tours and sightseeing cruises have been affected as well.

“We’re following every guideline that we can, as best as we can,” said Andrew Allen, Co-owner Lulu Lobsterboat Rides in Bar Harbor. “We’re wiping down the boat between trips. Everybody’s wearing a mask aboard Lulu while on board, and we’re just trying to get through.”

Diane Smith, the co-owner of Acadia Boat Tours has had to adhere to new guidelines as well.

“The boat is mostly open, so that’s a good thing, they’re out in the fresh air, so that’s good,” she said. “We tell people to wear masks when they’re boarding or when they go inside or if they’re moving around the boat. But as a rule, they can take their masks off once they’re seated outside.”

Due to social distancing guidelines, boats are limiting how many passengers they allow on board. But for this summer, a full tour at a lower capacity will have to do.

“It’s better than nothing,” Allen said. “We’re looking pretty good for pre-bookings right now. Today we went out with 21, which is our 50 percent capacity, which is what we’re trying for and so we were pretty happy with that.”

“We’ve had people and it’s been fine,” said Smith. “People have been happy and that’s the bottom line for us.”

Lisa and Matt Laker are in Bar Harbor from Indianapolis, and they said they loved their boat tour.

“We went around and picked up some lobster, picked up some snow crabs.” Matt said. “Yeah it was good. Saw some seals. So we feel good about it.”

