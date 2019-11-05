Boat fire sends smoke billowing over Portland

A fire at the Portland Fish Pier sent smoke billowing over part of the city Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Officials said people were working on the boat at a dock when the fire started.

The Office of Rep. Chellie Pingree tweeted that the fire was right outside their offices.

"A boat neighboring my @CityPortland office caught fire this morning," Rep. Pingree's account tweeted. "Luckily, @PortlandFire was on the scene in minutes to protect everyone who works on the Portland Fish Pier."