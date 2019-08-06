Boat destroyed by fire on Sebec Lake, incident caught on webcam

A dramatic boat fire was caught on webcam Tuesday at the public marina on Sebec Lake.

It happened just after noon at Greeley's Landing.

According to the fire chief, the owner of the boat was with his daughter and had just filled it with gas.

The chief says when the owner backed out of the marina, the boat stalled, there was a loud pop, and a fire started.

The owner told his daughter to jump overboard while he grabbed a fire extinguisher.

Another boat helped push it further on to the lake away from the marina.

No one was hurt.