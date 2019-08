Selectman in Corinna have voted to close the Riverside Boardwalk indefinitely.

The town says the boardwalk was seen as a liability, and has suffered from recent vandalism and deterioration.

There are currently no funds for the boardwalk’s repair.

Interim town manager Pam Parlee told WABI the town will evaluate the cost of fixing it, and then put for it to a town vote.

Until then, the boardwalk will remain closed to the public.