Board of Environmental Protection reverses state ruling, will consider new Bangor redemption center

It's a step in the right direction for a longtime Bangor business owner who wants to make a major addition.

The owner of Fairmount Hardware on Hammond Street would like to turn part of his store into a redemption center.

His initial appeal to the state was denied.

However, Thursday the Board of Environmental Protection voted to reconsider that denial.

Staff said during the meeting that by population Bangor should only have 5 redemption centers.

It currently has seven, but five of them are do-it-yourself kiosks.

Thursday board members said they felt the center would be good for people in that area and limit pollution.

"In this neighborhood there's nothing like that," said Sheldon Hartstone. "We'll be the only one on this west side actually. Do you have machines that Hannaford does another way of doing it. I think it will work out because now Hermon or Hampden doesn't have, other than Hannaford's, they'll be able to come into the store and redeem their bottles here."

A vote on approving the facility will likely come at a meeting in July.