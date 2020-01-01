Board election could negatively impact sale of Androscoggin mill in Jay

The sale of the Androscoggin mill in Jay could be jeopardized due to conflicts between investors and board members.

The current owner, Verso Corporation, has plans to sell the mill to Pixelle Specialty Solutions of Pennsylvania.

Pixelle is the paper company that makes wrappers for candy.

According to the Kennebec Journal, a board election is pending, and if some of the candidates were to win, it could result in a merger between Verso and Twin Rivers.

If that occurs, the $400 million sale of the Jay mill to Pixelle could be blocked.

Around 500 people currently work at the mill.