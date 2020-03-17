Bangor set to deliver new curb side trash removal protocols

Starting in early June, Bangor Public Works will be delivering new trash bins to Bangor residents.

The city will begin curb side and residential trash and recycling pickup by an automated side-load truck on June 29th.

Residents don’t need to be home to receive the new 96 gallon bins, which will come with additional instructions for placement and use.

There is also a smaller, 32 gallon bin that can be requested from Public Works by April 15th.

“We’re Trying to encourage people to take the 96 gallon can,” said Public Works Director Eric Willet. “If you take the smaller can, you cannot pile trash on top of it, you can’t pile trash beside it, and if you do get the 32 gallon and you find that it’s not enough and you’re constantly having too much trash, there’s a $75 upcharge to go back to the 96 gallon."

Bangor Public Works encourages anyone who wants more information to stop by and check out the bins for themselves if they have any questions.