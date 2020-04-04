Blush Bridal finding new ways to help brides during pandemic

With many businesses having to shut their door during the coronavirus pandemic, others have thought of different ways to continue serving the community.

WAGM spoke with the owner of Blush Bridal on how they are still making it possible for brides to look for their dream dress.

Wedding season is right around the corner and that means it's time for brides and bridesmaid to find that perfect dress. Courtney Wetzel is the owner of Blush Bridal and says they've thought of a unique way to still be able to allow people to look at and try on dresses.

"We basically tried to come up with a way that we could still serve customers cause we know that while the country is kind of shutdown right now there are still people preparing for events and have needs that we can help fill so what we have implemented is a virtual consultation and an at-home try-on program."

Wetzel says that people can have dresses delivered straight to their door.

"We're trying to also use local couriers to kind of fuel the local economy as well but if you're outside of that radius there's a small shipping fee and then there's just a deposit on dresses depending on what you pick as kind of security but it's all applied towards your purchase."

She says that they are taking precautions when the dresses come back to ensure they are clean and ready for the next person.

"All of our girls are receiving things with gloves and masks to protect themselves obviously. There's a period that we leave them before even unbagging and that sort of thing. But the gowns are all steamed and disinfected. Luckily our steamers steam it at a temperature that is higher than even the temperature that's required to kill the bacteria and the virus and so we've just kind of followed those guidelines that are put out by our industry."