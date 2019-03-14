Blush Bridal and Formal more than just a dress store

Every little girl dreams of her big day when she says "yes to the dress."

Whether that be at her high school prom or on her wedding day, it is a day to remember.

When Courtney Wetzel was a little girl, she knew she wanted to own a business someday.

"Since I was twelve I have been reading leadership books and was a super nerd going to leadership camp growing up and so owning a business was always the dream for sure. It just so happened my best friend's mom was selling her bridal shop when I was 23. I said hey I love fashion I can do this."

She now owns Blush Bridal and Formal.

She has three locations in Presque Isle, Bangor, and Portland.

"To have built something bigger than myself and to see the lives it has impacted, that just means the world to me. That is where I get my satisfaction."

All three stores sell bridal and formal wear and have a little something for everyone.

"We really just believe in serving people and celebrating those moments. Giving people an experience that makes them feel safe and accepted and welcome and loved."

On the bridal floor, brides can experience nothing but the best with their own consultant and dressing room.

"When brides come out of the dressing room they begin to understand the blush experience and what it means to be a Blush bride."

Blush has one mission when it comes to serving members of the community.

"And that is to use the experience of dress shopping to serve, celebrate and empower women."

"When brides step up on this pedestal they are surrounded by their friends and family in their own personal suite and I'm told, that is when the magic happens."

"One of our big things is we just celebrate, so when they find their dress, that is a party. We are crying with them, we are popping champagne and serving them drinks and just making that moment as special as we can because it should be, it is one of those moments they are going to remember forever."