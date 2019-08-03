Blueberry and Bluegrass festival brings back old traditions to Winterport

If you love blueberry pie and great music Winterport was the place to be this Saturday.

The return of the Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival helped raise money to restore the Union Meeting building.

The event included face painting, a dunk tank, and a pie-eating competition feating local celebrities.

Providing a great live performance with was Dirigo Express, preforming inside the house.

“We like the fact that it’s a tradition that was once lost," says Mark Fitzpatrick, Pres. of the Winterport Union Meeting House Assoc. "We’re trying to revive it through if you will. The memories that I had with my children, our children was coming here and enjoying each other, the community. We really want as a community event as well as a way to generate some funds to help the maintenance of the building and restoring it.”

The coordinators hope to continue the event to bring the community together and help preserve a piece of history.

