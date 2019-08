The Blueberries and Bluegrass Festival is coming up this weekend. Ann Ronco and Maggie English-Flanagan sat down with Joy Hollowell to preview the event during our TV5 Morning News on Thursday.

When: Saturday, August 3

Time: 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Where: 177 Main Street, Winterport

There will be multiple activities for all to enjoy such as Dunk tank, Pie eating contest, blueberry pie, music and food.

Visit fitz1357@roadrunner.com