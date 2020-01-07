Blue blood drive at Bangor Police Department

A blue blood drive in Bangor Tuesday drew local law enforcement and the community to give the gift of life.

The Bangor Police Department sponsored the blood drive for the Red Cross along with the non-profit group, Concerns of Police of Survivors.

They provide support for law enforcement survivors in many ways including emotional support.

Bangor Patrol Officer Christopher Blanchard is the Maine state representative for the organization.

"There's somewhere between 130, 140 police officers killed in the line of duty every year and even more are injured so this type drive to give back to the community and support the Red Cross with blood donations could be the blood that safes an officers life, or a family members life," said Blanchard.

This was the second annual blood drive at the Bangor Police Department.