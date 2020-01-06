Blue and gold seen in Machias to support family going through tragic loss

From mailboxes to store fronts, blue and gold balloons can be seen all over Machias.

It's one way members of the community are supporting a local family experiencing a tragic loss.

"I'm very close to the family and I just wanted to do something to allow the community to give support and show that they care about the family and so that the family knows that they're cared about," said Sandi Malagara, owner of Expressions Floral.

Employees and volunteers at Expressions Floral in Machias have been busy making blue and gold ribbon and balloon arrangements and members of the community have been busy buying them to show support for the Skidgel family.

On Friday, The family lost two loved ones. 14-year-old Gavin Skidgel and his great grandfather, 83-year-old Darold Ames - were both killed in a head-on crash on route 1 in Columbia.

Tragedy on top of the loss - family friends tell us Ames' wife recently passed away, too.

They say Gavin's favorite color was blue and he had a heart of gold and one hundred percent of the proceeds from the sales of the arrangements go to the family.

"In two hours time we sold out of all of our supplies," said Sara Conklin, a friend of the family.

"It's really good. It's helping the family a lot. We're just trying to blanket the family in blue and gold for Gavin and it's really touching them," said Margaret Frazier, also a friend of the family.

Blue and gold balloons can be seen all over town like at the university of Machias.

"I don't think any of us can even imagine what their family is going through in this time and for anybody that knew them, or went to school with the young man or knew Mr. Ames, it's just a heartbreaking time and his a way to show support to them," said Julie Barker, owner of Helen's Restaurant.

"They told us today they could not believe how much Gavin had touched the community but he really did. He was a really outgoing kid. He loved everybody," said Frazier.

Coming together is something many in this community say has always been a way of life here in Machias.

"We're all family. We may not be blood but we're all family," said Conklin.

There are several other people are helping the family including an upcoming pizza party on the 17th at Washington Academy at 5 pm.

There's also fund at Machias Savings Bank:

Machias Savings Bank

Attn: Lani Smith

PO Box 318

Machias, ME 04654

Checks payable to:

The Skidgel Family Fund

and R.H. Foster is accepting donations for the family.

R.H. Foster Attn:

Skidgel Family Fund

PO Box 366 Machias< ME 04654

Make checks payable to R.H. Foster

