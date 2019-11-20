Blue Hill program helping spread holiday cheer through gifts for seniors

The Blue Hill community is coming together this holiday season to spread some cheer to local seniors in need.

"People donate a lot. They have generous hearts, and it just helps build that community,” said Cheryl Sheasby of Home Instead Senior Care.

For the last five years, local businesses in the Blue Hill area have been getting into the holiday spirit early while helping seniors at the same time.

Tradewinds Market is just one of the businesses participating in a program called "Be a Santa to a Senior."

"We have a large population of seniors that shop here at Tradewinds, and seeing how much they appreciate what we are doing for them, it's great during the holiday season,” said Josh Theriault of Tradewinds Markets.

The program sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care helps provide gifts to seniors who might otherwise be overlooked during the holiday season.

"The term is "senior orphan" because they just get forgotten at Christmas. Unfortunately, a lot of times, if they have family or friends, they're not local,” explained Sheasby.

At each location, folks can find a Christmas tree with an ornament.

Folks are encouraged to buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached.

Community volunteers and organizers will then wrap and distribute the gifts to seniors just in time for the holidays.

"To be able to see the smile on their face when you come to the door and say, "Merry Christmas," and provide them with a gift, it really warms the heart,” said Courtney Wood of Home Instead Senior Care.

Last year, nearly 50 local seniors received gifts thanks to the generosity of the community. This year, program organizers are hoping to double that.

"We're always interested in more names to be able to provide to the community."

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at Burnt Cove Market in Stonington, Tradewinds Market in Blue Hill, and Camden National Bank in Blue Hill.

"Even here in little Blue Hill, this is a very busy branch for Camden National Bank. We get a lot of people through the door on a daily basis, so I think it's a great way for them to come through the door and see what we're doing and what we're a part of and grab a tag and help out anyway they can,” said Matthew McDonald of Camden National Bank.

Gifts will be collected until December 19th.

For more information about the program, visit: https://www.beasantatoasenior.com/ or call 319-7770.

