Blue Hill mans give folks 'lift off' during pandemic

The Stay Healthy at Home order has many of us wanting to fly away.

But we can't do that, obviously.

A Blue Hill man has a way you can do some flying right from your own backyard.

All you need is some card stock paper, scissors and some glue.

We're talking paper airplanes here.

But these aren't your average run of the mill airplanes.

John Brooks of Blue Hill is a carpenter and former boat builder. He's also an expert at making paper airplanes.

Brooks started building paper airplanes as a kid and has since created ways for others to follow in his footsteps.

He wrote a manual on paper plane design.

He says, "Every flight is different. The airplane always does something different. So, you can try to set it up to do a certain thing but the wind might catch it a certain way or air currents off of a tree will make it do things differently."

Brooks says when a paper airplane crashes, it's not the end of the world.

He says unlike crashes in the real world, nobody gets hurt.

Brooks says the planes can be used as educational tools for any age.

Teach your youngest to cut and glue, and teach older ones about aerodynamics.

It will teach all of us some patience.

Brooks says, "You get some good flights and you get some not so good flights. It's always fun. I really love it. It makes you a kid again."

The information you need to build your own can be found in the document links on this story.