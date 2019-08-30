Blue Hill Fair back for another year

The Blue Hill Fair is back for another year.

Known for being a true "Down to Earth" country fair it will be open through Labor Day.

"We try to have a lot of entertainment, a lot of agricultural displays, the typical rides and the fair food and maybe some unique food that some of the other fairs may not feature."

There is plenty of entertainment, attractions, and exhibits for the entire family and...

STAND UP- "There is plenty to eat at the Blue Hill Fair including funnel cakes and fried Oreos special from Yogi's take a look.."

"It's always fresh, we make them to order. Good stuff."

Since 1891 the fair has been attracting thousands from all over including this family from New Jersey.

"I grew up going to fairs like this so for me I just like that it keeps going so that she can go also because I have great memories coming to fairs and I would hate for them to go away because they are a blast."

There are also plenty of animals including cows, horses, goats, and sheep.

I talked with one farmer who has the youngest cow in the barn named Shelby.

"Tomorrow at 9:30 she will be 2 weeks."

"It brings you back to the Maine roots. The agricultural roots of Maine. It's a great for a fair to feature that and Maine has always been an agricultural state."

To find a full list of events visit the Blue Hill Fair on Facebook.