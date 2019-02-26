Blowing snow causing road closures in northern Maine

Police in a number of communities are reporting roads closed due to blowing snow. Visibility is making travel difficult. Police are advising motorists to use extreme caution and if you don't have to travel, stay home.

State Police say: "MaineDOT has shut down the following roads: Rt. 1 Westfield to Presque Isle; Rt. 1 Caribou North; Rt. 11 Portage North; 4-car accident on Rt. 1 in Westfield that the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is covering. Please use extreme caution when driving in these conditions.

With the blowing conditions that are present throughout the State today, Public Safety Dispatch Centers have been receiving numerous calls asking for the road conditions. Dispatchers cannot give the conditions of the roads as in many cases they do not know the extent of where all of the issues are. The best source of information for finding the road conditions is to go to https://newengland511.org/

9-1-1 is not the proper way to seek information on road conditions."

Departments announcing road closures included:

Presque Isle Police Department - McBurnie, Centerline, Ashby and Higgins roads

Limestone Police Department - Cote Road, Bog Road and Noyes Road Van Buren Police Department - Route 1 / Caribou Road

Ashland Police Department – Route 11 north of Garfield Road to the Ashland town line

Caribou Police Department - South Main Street near the West Presque Isle Road

A number of weather-related accidents have also been reported throughout Aroostook County.