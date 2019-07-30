Blood donations are needed across the state

Blood donations are way down right now.

During the summer, students are away from school and folks are on vacation.

Anyone donating now through Thursday at the Red Cross on Hammond Street in Bangor gets a free pass to the Bangor State Fair.

"We strive always to have at least a 5 day supply of blood on hand and as of right now we have less than a three day supply. Less than a two day supply of blood types O-negative and O-positive. That's important because O-positive is the most common blood type and often in need from local hospitals and O-negative is the universal blood type." Says Mary Brant, the Communications Manager for the Red Cross.

For more information and to find a blood drive near you, go to redcrossblood.org.