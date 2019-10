A blessing of the animals will be held in Augusta and in Camden Sunday.

It's to celebrate Saint Francis, the Patron Saint of animals and the environment.

Animal lovers and pet owners are invited to bring their pets to the St. Michael School on Sewall Street starting at 1 Sunday afternoon.

In Camden at 4 that afternoon, a similar blessing will be held at the Camden Village Green.

You are asked to make sure your animals are properly restrained.