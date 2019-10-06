Bless the Pets ceremony held in Augusta

Outside St. Michael's School Sunday afternoon, pet owners flocked, for the churches blessing.

In honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

"A lot of people came and followed him. There are Franciscans all over the world who have that same kind of carism. And because he kind of loved simply and a little bit off the beaten path a lot of animals came to him, and he was considered by the church to be one of the patron saints of animals," said Pastor John Skehan.

The blessings of the animals is a tradition on the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi.

"I wanted to have Maggie blessed for Saint Francis of Assisi Day. I grew up in the Catholic faith and it's something that I just kind of like to do every year," said Dawn Baxter of Milford.

"I think that's terrific that they do that. You know it makes you appreciate your animals a lot more. You feel good, I also keep a medal of Saint Francis, see that we got for him," said Paul Bilodeau of Winthrop.

The last blessing of the animals in Maine will be held at St. Louis Church in Portland on October 19th.

