Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States.

The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.

You can find a list of participating drive-in's here - https://www.ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton?_ga=2.28547391.2077615837.1594250467-565467474.1594250467#maine

