Black bear spotted roaming Portland neighborhood

A bear has been spotted roaming the Riverton neighborhood in Portland and police have issued a warning to residents.

Police said the bear was spotted in a yard on Stuart Street.

There have been other recent reports of a bear in the area of Castine Avenue.

Brielle Sebold shared a video of the bear coming into her yard Wednesday evening.

The streets are on outer Forest Avenue next to a large wooded area alongside the Maine Turnpike and the Riverside Industrial Parkway.

Police said the bears are looking for a free meal and game wardens suggest people removing food sources like grills, bird feeders and trash cans.

Anyone who sees the bear is urged to stay away from it and call animal control at 207-874-8575.