Black Lives Matter protesters want answers after dozens of cars are towed

Dozens of people from yesterday's Black Lives Matter protest want answers after they say their cars were towed after parking in a vacant parking lot of a local business.

Amanda Brown, one of the protesters, went to Facebook and said that she was told by police to park in the parking lot of Meineke Car Care Center in Augusta.

She also claimed that a tow truck driver for KDT Towing company, had said that Augusta Police called them to tow the cars in the lot.

Both Augusta Police and another protester who had parked in the same lot say that police had never told them to park there, and were trying to help car owners remove their cars before being towed.

"We do not have the legal authority to either allow you as an individual or disallow you as an individual to utilize private property. That's solely up to the property owner's discretion," said Augusta Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully.

"A cop approached us and he's like hey you guys parked over here right? And I'm like yeah. He's like okay the owner of the lot is towing people. If I were told the police towed my car I'd be pretty mad too but from my perspective they did nothing but help us," said Vanessa Woodward of Augusta.

Augusta Police add that they have not made a call to tow a car since June 2nd.

KDT towing company maintains that Meineke in Augusta called to tow the vehicles, and not Augusta Police.

And that they do not believe drivers said otherwise.

We also reached out to the owner of Meineke in Augusta, but they declined to comment.