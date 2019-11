The Black Friday Bluegrass 2019 for the Cure Showcase will take place on Friday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Next Generation Theater in Brewer.

Local performers such as Fred Pike and Deb Burdin, Dean Henderson, TowGrass Riverdivers, The Roustabouts, Mainer's Creek, Borderline and Dirigo Express.

All funds raised will support cancer care and research for local Maine patients.

You can donate at ctcchallenge.org/bfbg