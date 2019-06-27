Black Bear Medical and Coastal Med Tech in Bangor joining forces

Black Bear Medical and the Bangor branch of Coastal Med Tech are combining forces.

On July 15th Coastal Med Tech will permanently move to the Black Bear location on Stillwater Ave.

Black Bear Medical will change its name to Coastal Med Tech Corporation.

The last day of business for the Coastal Med Tech location will be July 12th.

Patients will receive the same medical services as before.

"Our rehab department will be staying Black Bear Medical however, we will still have the same supplies, all the same employees. We will have 18 employees at that point. We are excited and looking forward to the future."

There will be new hours at the Black Bear location.

It will be open Monday through Friday 8 to 4:30.

