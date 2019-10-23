Biz Tips: October 23, 2019

Why your best employees leave (it may be all about you) 4 ways you can be a better leader (boss) and leader.

In today's economy with fewer workers to fill the jobs available, it is important and necessary for employers to focus on retention as much as (or more so) than attraction.

So, what is it that keeps your employees wanting to work for you? It isn't necessarily about the "money". It is more often about the "boss".

Surveys show that employees who rate their boss or supervisor's performance as low, are more likely to be looking for another job.

According to the coauthors of ​Strengths Based Leadership: Great Leaders, Teams, and Why People​ ​Follow.

After asking 10,000 people what they need from leaders (aka the boss), the clear answer is trust, compassion, stability, and hope. Trust: ​ Are you transparent and honest? Do your employees trust that you will do what you say you will do? Do you admit your mistakes, acknowledge your weaknesses and ask for help? ​Trust also speaks to your behavior predictability. It's hard to trust a volatile leader, especially in times of change.

Compassion: ​ It's all about building relationships. Show your employees that you care about them, their work and their lives by creating a culture that encourages work/life balance and offer recognition and appreciation for a job well done. Compassion also comes into play if your company has to layoff, downsize or make changes that will impact your employees.

According to Tom Rath,​ "

​ We've seen that if people don't have close friendships on the job and if they don't have a supervisor or leader who really cares about them individually, there's almost no chance that they'll be engaged in their work. So if leaders avoid building close relationships because they're concerned about a minimal downside risk, they're not considering the huge upside value of it."

Stability:​ People need to know that their job is secure as is the future of the organization. It's hard to get your work done on a day-to-day basis if you have real insecurity about where your organization (or bank account) is headed. As a leader, think about what you are doing to create a sense of security and stability within your organization.

Hope: ​ Hope suggests that what we're doing as an organization today will contribute towards creating a better future. Hope gives people aspirations, goals and requires a culture of initiative and innovation​.

We all want to do a job we enjoy while working with and for leaders we like and respect. Ask yourself if you are the kind of leader that people want to work for? Your leadership style and personality is a huge factor when it comes to retaining (and recruiting) the best people for your business