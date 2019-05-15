Biz Tips: May 15, 2019

7 questions YOU should ask a potential employer (during a job interview)

1.What are the goals for the company and how will I help the company achieve those goals?

2. What will my first day on the job be like? How will I be trained and by whom?

3. Tell me more about the people (the team) I will be working with?

4. How would you describe your company “culture”?

5. Are there opportunities to advance and take on new responsibilities?

6. I want you to be glad you hired me! How will I know if I am meeting and exceeding your expectations of me?

7. What are the next steps in the interview process and is there anything you would like to know about me?