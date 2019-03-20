Biz Tips: March 20, 2019

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tips to spring clean your office:
1. Take everything off your desk
● Dust (eeuw)
● Re-organize your desktop
2. Purge your paper files
● Toss what you don't need (meeting notes)
● Box up what you need to keep but don't need to access
● Use binders to store what you may need to access
● Refile what you need to access
3. Clean out desk drawers
● Return pens, paper to the supply closet
● Move small objects (paper clips) to an organizer
● Take home stuff you don't need at work
Have a company wide "yard sale" with money raised going to charity!