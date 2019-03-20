Biz Tips: March 20, 2019

Tips to spring clean your office:

1. Take everything off your desk

● Dust (eeuw)

● Re-organize your desktop

2. Purge your paper files

● Toss what you don't need (meeting notes)

● Box up what you need to keep but don't need to access

● Use binders to store what you may need to access

● Refile what you need to access

3. Clean out desk drawers

● Return pens, paper to the supply closet

● Move small objects (paper clips) to an organizer

● Take home stuff you don't need at work

Have a company wide "yard sale" with money raised going to charity!

